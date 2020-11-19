3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 184,608 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $171.40 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.