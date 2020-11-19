24,274 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

