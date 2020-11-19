14,937 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

