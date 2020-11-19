14,937 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Saia by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
SAIA opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
