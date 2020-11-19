140,748 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

