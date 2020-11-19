1313366 Ontario Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $14,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

