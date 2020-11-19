12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head-To-Head Contrast

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Evolving Systems -6.60% -10.01% -4.53%

12.2% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and Evolving Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.11 -$12.15 million N/A N/A Evolving Systems $25.75 million 0.83 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 12 ReTech and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Evolving Systems beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers customer analytics and value management solutions, such as the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns, and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solutions; Mobile Data Enablement solution that provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services; and Total Number Management solution, an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, and other communication identifiers. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services; and customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

