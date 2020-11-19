$0.59 EPS Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Michaels Companies posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

