-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $237.64 million, a PE ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

