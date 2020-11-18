Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

