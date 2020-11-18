Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

