Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 484.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSMX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.15.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

