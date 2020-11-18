WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

