West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average of $251.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

