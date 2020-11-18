Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG):

11/18/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $710.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $560.00.

11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $668.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $668.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $484.00.

11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $495.00 to $645.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $577.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $465.00.

11/11/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $635.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $577.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

