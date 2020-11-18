Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of WSTG opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Dale Richard Foster bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $51,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,016.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

