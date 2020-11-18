Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $104,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

