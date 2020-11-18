W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $465.00 at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GWW. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day moving average of $337.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $414.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

