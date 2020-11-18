Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.30

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 15858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at $52,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

