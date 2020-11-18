Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $63.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.