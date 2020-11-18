Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $63.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.
VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.
Voya Financial stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
