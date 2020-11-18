Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $112,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,001. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

