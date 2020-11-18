Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 10.14% of Stewart Information Services worth $105,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. AJO LP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

