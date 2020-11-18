Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 533,415 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $107,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 981,442 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.