Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,958 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $104,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Magellan Health by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $274,342.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,084.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,259 shares of company stock worth $3,536,948 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

