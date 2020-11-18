Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 301,720 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Hormel Foods worth $112,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 123.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 385,257 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hormel Foods by 69.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after buying an additional 859,373 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

