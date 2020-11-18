Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,751 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $102,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock worth $3,669,587. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

