Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,985 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of L3Harris Technologies worth $116,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

NYSE:LHX opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

