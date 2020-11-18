Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 167,219 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $96,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.