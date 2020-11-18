Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,616,003 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $106,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

