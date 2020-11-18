Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $99,751,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 41.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 313.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 471,027 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

