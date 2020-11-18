Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Mercury Systems worth $104,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,209.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,739 shares of company stock valued at $737,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.