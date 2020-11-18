Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 492,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $95,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 963,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,817 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

