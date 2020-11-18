Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of LHC Group worth $123,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LHC Group by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

LHCG opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.66. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

