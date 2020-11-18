Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $95,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FAF opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.