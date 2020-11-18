Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $100,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pool by 140.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pool by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,571 shares of company stock worth $23,178,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

