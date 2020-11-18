Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $117,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

