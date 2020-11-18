Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $195.53 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,600.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,505.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

