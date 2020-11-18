Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $120.18 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $120,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

