Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $118.44 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Digital Realty Trust worth $118,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after buying an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

NYSE DLR opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

