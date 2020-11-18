Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $111.29 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.99% of EMCOR Group worth $111,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

