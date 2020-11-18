Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.26 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Baxter International worth $108,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,217,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,095,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after buying an additional 1,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

