Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $122,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.