Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of EPAM Systems worth $105,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,201 shares of company stock worth $4,650,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

