Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Royalty Pharma worth $119,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

