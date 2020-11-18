Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,367 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.84% of Sanderson Farms worth $100,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

