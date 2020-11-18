Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,329,777 Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 51,772.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 50.75% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $120,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 289,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USTB opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

