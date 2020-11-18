Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,051,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.25% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $115,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21,558.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 92,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

