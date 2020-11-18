Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Saia worth $107,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $176.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

