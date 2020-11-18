Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.62% of Verint Systems worth $114,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

VRNT opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 236.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

