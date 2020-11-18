Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Varonis Systems worth $118,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,195 shares of company stock worth $9,524,851. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

