Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,292 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,484,000 after purchasing an additional 466,112 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300,625 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

